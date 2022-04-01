why Lilium N.V. [LILM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.41

Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ: LILM] loss -2.58% or -0.1 points to close at $3.78 with a heavy trading volume of 9850594 shares. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Lilium secures approvals to enable flight test campaign in Spain.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) (“Lilium”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, announced today that the Operational Authorization permit to fly in Spain has been secured. The permit enables Lilium to conduct its flight test campaign at the ATLAS Flight Test Center in Villacarrillo, Spain with its 5th generation technology demonstrator – Phoenix 2.

About Lilium Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, Lilium’s 750+ strong team includes approximately 400 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

It opened the trading session at $4.00, the shares rose to $4.12 and dropped to $3.59, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LILM points out that the company has recorded -63.48% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -75.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, LILM reached to a volume of 9850594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lilium N.V. [LILM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LILM shares is $14.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LILM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lilium N.V. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LILM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21568.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LILM stock

Lilium N.V. [LILM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, LILM shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LILM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.35 for Lilium N.V. [LILM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 4.00 for the last single week of trading, and 7.86 for the last 200 days.

Lilium N.V. [LILM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lilium N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lilium N.V. [LILM]

There are presently around $131 million, or 11.90% of LILM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LILM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,072,215, which is approximately 2.072% of the company’s market cap and around 29.93% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 5,212,059 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.22 million in LILM stocks shares; and PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC., currently with $15.91 million in LILM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lilium N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in Lilium N.V. [NASDAQ:LILM] by around 7,678,243 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 6,341,712 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 19,759,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,778,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LILM stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,990,742 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,339,658 shares during the same period.