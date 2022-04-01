why Baidu Inc. [BIDU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $220.59

Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ: BIDU] traded at a low on 03/30/22, posting a -2.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $143.83. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Baidu, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU and HKEX: 9888) (“Baidu” or the “Company”), a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.baidu.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to IR Department, Baidu, Inc., Baidu Campus, No. 10, Shangdi 10th Street, Haidian District, Beijing 100085, People’s Republic of China.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4749554 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Baidu Inc. stands at 4.96% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.47%.

The market cap for BIDU stock reached $51.45 billion, with 357.73 million shares outstanding and 275.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, BIDU reached a trading volume of 4749554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baidu Inc. [BIDU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIDU shares is $220.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Baidu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $220 to $230. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Baidu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $243, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BIDU stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIDU shares from 355 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baidu Inc. is set at 10.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 79.07.

How has BIDU stock performed recently?

Baidu Inc. [BIDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.15. With this latest performance, BIDU shares dropped by -11.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.13 for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.95, while it was recorded at 147.22 for the last single week of trading, and 159.29 for the last 200 days.

Baidu Inc. [BIDU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baidu Inc. [BIDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.45 and a Gross Margin at +48.34. Baidu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.21.

Return on Total Capital for BIDU is now 3.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baidu Inc. [BIDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.27. Additionally, BIDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.42.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Baidu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baidu Inc. go to 3.82%.

Insider trade positions for Baidu Inc. [BIDU]

There are presently around $21,480 million, or 54.20% of BIDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,603,356, which is approximately -7.398% of the company’s market cap and around 15.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,128,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in BIDU stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.41 billion in BIDU stock with ownership of nearly 0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baidu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Baidu Inc. [NASDAQ:BIDU] by around 12,438,094 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 24,401,437 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 108,601,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,441,197 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIDU stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,324,894 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 7,629,333 shares during the same period.