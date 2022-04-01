Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Realty Income Corporation [O]. What else is Wall St. saying

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] price plunged by -1.39 percent to reach at -$0.98. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Realty Income Prices £600 Million Private Placement Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced that it priced a private placement offering of £140 million senior unsecured notes due 2030, £345 million senior unsecured notes due 2032, and £115 million senior unsecured notes due 2037. Combined, the notes, if issued, are expected to have a weighted average tenor of approximately 10.5 years and a weighted average fixed interest rate of 3.22%. The definitive agreements with respect to the offering are expected to be executed on April 14, 2022.

The notes are expected to be sold in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state or other jurisdiction’s securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or other jurisdictions’ securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction where, or to any person to whom, the offer, solicitation, or sale of these securities would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

A sum of 3832634 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.89M shares. Realty Income Corporation shares reached a high of $70.67 and dropped to a low of $69.28 until finishing in the latest session at $69.30.

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.29. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $77.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $79, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 300.32.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.77. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.24 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.23, while it was recorded at 69.37 for the last single week of trading, and 69.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 5.45%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,168 million, or 78.90% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,344,766, which is approximately 6.568% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,379,435 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.94 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 17.037% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 42,596,929 shares. Additionally, 385 investors decreased positions by around 37,743,460 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 377,371,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,712,045 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,867,369 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 17,436,676 shares during the same period.