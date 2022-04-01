Wall Street Analyst Upgrade GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. What else is Wall St. saying

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ: GFS] loss -10.20% on the last trading session, reaching $67.02 price per share at the time. The company report on March 7, 2022 that GLOBALFOUNDRIES ANNOUNCES NEXT GENERATION IN SILICON PHOTONICS SOLUTIONS AND COLLABORATES WITH INDUSTRY LEADERS TO ADVANCE A NEW ERA OF MORE IN THE DATA CENTER.

First-of-its-kind silicon photonics platform available now addresses explosive growth of soaring data volumes while significantly reducing power consumption.

GlobalFoundries Inc (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) today announced it is collaborating with industry leaders including Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Inc, Marvell and NVIDIA, along with breakthrough photonic leaders including Ayar Labs, Lightmatter, PsiQuantum, Ranovus and Xanadu, to deliver innovative, unique, feature-rich solutions to solve some of the biggest challenges facing data centers today.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. represents 522.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $34.42 billion with the latest information. GFS stock price has been found in the range of $66.5401 to $75.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, GFS reached a trading volume of 4521901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFS shares is $78.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on GFS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for GFS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for GFS stock

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.38.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.92 for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.35, while it was recorded at 74.14 for the last single week of trading.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.91 and a Gross Margin at +15.38. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [GFS]

Positions in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. [NASDAQ:GFS] by around 64,281,333 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,281,333 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFS stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,281,333 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.