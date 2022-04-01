Wall Street Analyst Initiated SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. [SABS]. What else is Wall St. saying

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SABS] jumped around 1.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.76 at the close of the session, up 44.62%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that SAB Biotherapeutics Provides Company Update and Reports Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

SAB executing on its strategy to build a proprietary immune and autoimmune disorders pipeline, including respiratory diseases that affect immunocompromised patients.

Plans to announce full data from Phase 2a trial that evaluated SAB-176 for the treatment of seasonal influenza mid-2022 – first full clinical data set from DiversitAb platform.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. stock is now -51.86% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SABS Stock saw the intraday high of $4.40 and lowest of $2.5001 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.90, which means current price is +118.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 95.97K shares, SABS reached a trading volume of 8018296 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. [SABS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABS shares is $12.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has SABS stock performed recently?

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. [SABS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.31. With this latest performance, SABS shares gained by 36.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. [SABS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.97, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading, and 8.12 for the last 200 days.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. [SABS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. [SABS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 937.27. Additionally, SABS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.55.

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. [SABS]

There are presently around $8 million, or 8.00% of SABS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABS stocks are: FIRST PREMIER BANK with ownership of 832,555, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 682,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 million in SABS stocks shares; and RADCLIFFE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $1.42 million in SABS stock with ownership of nearly 56.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SABS] by around 2,464,054 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 8,675,074 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,042,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,096,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,191,095 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 8,325,995 shares during the same period.