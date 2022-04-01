Wall Street Analyst Initiated Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] loss -0.12% or -0.26 points to close at $222.82 with a heavy trading volume of 3142805 shares. The company report on March 29, 2022 that German Football Association Taps Catapult for All Levels in New Multi-Year Deal.

Catapult (ASX:CAT), the global performance technology leader in elite sports, today announced a multi-year deal with the German Football Association (DFB-Akademie), the single largest sports federation in the world, to capture performance data via video, track athlete performance via wearables, and improve the analysis infrastructure at all levels of the German National Football Teams.

“We’re partnering with the DFB to unlock what even the world’s best coaches cannot see on film or from the sidelines.”.

It opened the trading session at $223.21, the shares rose to $225.19 and dropped to $222.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAT points out that the company has recorded 16.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, CAT reached to a volume of 3142805 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $235.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $215 to $260. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Caterpillar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $235 to $250, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for CAT stock

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.27. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 15.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.39 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 206.81, while it was recorded at 222.43 for the last single week of trading, and 206.81 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.67 and a Gross Margin at +28.06. Caterpillar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.06.

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 21.06%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

There are presently around $80,859 million, or 69.10% of CAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,559,902, which is approximately -0.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 40,833,234 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.11 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.14 billion in CAT stock with ownership of nearly -3.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caterpillar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,155 institutional holders increased their position in Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE:CAT] by around 15,566,057 shares. Additionally, 732 investors decreased positions by around 21,851,776 shares, while 339 investors held positions by with 325,047,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 362,464,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAT stock had 297 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,502,623 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 864,056 shares during the same period.