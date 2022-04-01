Wall Street Analyst Initiated Alight Inc. [ALIT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alight Inc. [NYSE: ALIT] loss -1.00% or -0.1 points to close at $9.95 with a heavy trading volume of 4570890 shares. The company report on March 17, 2022 that Alight Announces New Release of Alight Worklife™.

Building on momentum from Alight Worklife™ mobile, Alight adds enhanced AI capabilities and purpose-driven design in latest release.

Alight Solutions, a leading, cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions, today announced the next release of Alight Worklife, its employee experience platform. The Alight Worklife platform combines AI and data with robust content across health, wealth, clinical navigation, retiree healthcare, payroll and wellbeing to create a personalized and integrated experience that powers confident decisions and meaningful outcomes for more than 30 million users and their family members.

It opened the trading session at $10.00, the shares rose to $10.11 and dropped to $9.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALIT points out that the company has recorded -13.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -18.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, ALIT reached to a volume of 4570890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alight Inc. [ALIT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALIT shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALIT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for Alight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Alight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $16, while DA Davidson kept a Buy rating on ALIT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alight Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

Trading performance analysis for ALIT stock

Alight Inc. [ALIT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, ALIT shares dropped by -1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.37 for Alight Inc. [ALIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 10.14 for the last single week of trading.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Alight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Alight Inc. [ALIT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alight Inc. go to -3.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Alight Inc. [ALIT]

There are presently around $3,708 million, or 94.10% of ALIT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALIT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 54,833,898, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; CANNAE HOLDINGS, INC., holding 46,277,183 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $465.09 million in ALIT stocks shares; and NEW MOUNTAIN VANTAGE ADVISERS, L.L.C., currently with $304.79 million in ALIT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alight Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Alight Inc. [NYSE:ALIT] by around 46,173,678 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 29,546,248 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 293,279,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 368,999,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALIT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,622,534 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 14,271,701 shares during the same period.