Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] moved down -0.98: Why It’s Important

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [NYSE: UGP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.98% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.62%.

Over the last 12 months, UGP stock dropped by -17.18%. The one-year Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.34. The average equity rating for UGP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.31 billion, with 1.09 billion shares outstanding and 747.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, UGP stock reached a trading volume of 7234485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGP shares is $3.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for UGP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

UGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.62. With this latest performance, UGP shares gained by 6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.38 for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 2.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.20 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.07.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

UGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. go to 24.00%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [UGP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $63 million, or 2.00% of UGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,788,063, which is approximately -3.958% of the company’s market cap and around 26.80% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,705,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.28 million in UGP stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $6.15 million in UGP stock with ownership of nearly -22.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. [NYSE:UGP] by around 1,940,195 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,303,924 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,335,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,579,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UGP stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 853,461 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 510,643 shares during the same period.