UBS Group AG [UBS] Stock trading around $19.54 per share: What’s Next?

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] closed the trading session at $19.54 on 03/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.54, while the highest price level was $19.88. The company report on March 31, 2022 that UBS, Envestnet and iCapital Announce Launch of Alternatives Exchange Platform Offering Expanded Access to Alternative Investment Strategies and Education.

UBS (NYSE: UBS), Envestnet (NYSE: ENV), and iCapital1 today announced that the Alternatives Exchange is now live, providing private market investment opportunities to Envestnet’s client base with more than 35 funds available from managers across geographies and strategies. Users of Envestnet’s Alternatives Exchange will now also have access to the AltsEdge™ Certificate Program, the award-winning2 educational initiative jointly created by iCapital and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) Association to help advisors build their knowledge of the alternative investment space and how this asset class can potentially benefit their clients.

The expansion of the Alternatives Exchange comes at a time when high-net-worth (HNW) investors are increasingly looking to diversify into alternative investments. According to “The Future is Private – Unlocking the Art of Private Equity in Wealth Management,” HNW individuals are expected to increase their private equity investments by a compound annual growth rate of nearly 19%, with global HNW investor commitments to private equity rising to $1.2 trillion by 2025.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.35 percent and weekly performance of 2.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 4392004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 171.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 2.41.

UBS stock trade performance evaluation

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, UBS shares gained by 11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.87, while it was recorded at 19.44 for the last single week of trading, and 17.46 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 12.11%.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,431 million, or 52.99% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 164,210,045, which is approximately -4.048% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 153,942,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in UBS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.67 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly 4.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 112,747,192 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 62,873,832 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 1,233,985,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,409,606,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,083,710 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,970,534 shares during the same period.