Trevena Inc. [TRVN] fell -5.60% so far this year. What now?

Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ: TRVN] traded at a high on 03/31/22, posting a 24.64 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.55. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Trevena Receives up to $40M in OLINVYK ex-US Royalty-Based Financing from R-Bridge Healthcare Fund, an affiliate of CBC Group.

Trevena, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the Company entered into a royalty-based financing with an affiliate of R-Bridge Healthcare Fund (the R-Bridge Financing).

In connection with the R- Bridge Financing, Trevena will receive an upfront amount of $15 million, and $15 million upon first commercial sale of OLINVYK in China. The Company will also receive an additional $10 million upon achievement of either a commercial or financing milestone.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10472900 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Trevena Inc. stands at 13.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.03%.

The market cap for TRVN stock reached $99.10 million, with 164.51 million shares outstanding and 161.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 748.95K shares, TRVN reached a trading volume of 10472900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trevena Inc. [TRVN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVN shares is $4.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Trevena Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Trevena Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on TRVN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trevena Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 165.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17.

How has TRVN stock performed recently?

Trevena Inc. [TRVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.01. With this latest performance, TRVN shares gained by 15.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.06 for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4812, while it was recorded at 0.4751 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9673 for the last 200 days.

Trevena Inc. [TRVN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Trevena Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Insider trade positions for Trevena Inc. [TRVN]

There are presently around $16 million, or 21.70% of TRVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRVN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,139,459, which is approximately 0.097% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,823,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.45 million in TRVN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.33 million in TRVN stock with ownership of nearly -0.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trevena Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Trevena Inc. [NASDAQ:TRVN] by around 3,192,003 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 5,024,923 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 26,942,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,159,882 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 740,482 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 4,112,525 shares during the same period.