TC Energy Corporation [TRP] gain 22.91% so far this year. What now?

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] loss -1.60% or -0.93 points to close at $57.20 with a heavy trading volume of 3494789 shares. The company report on March 9, 2022 that TC Energy signs equity option agreements with Indigenous communities across the Coastal GasLink project corridor.

TC Energy signs equity option agreements with Indigenous communities across the Coastal GasLink project corridor.

News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) announced signing of option agreements to sell a 10 per cent equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Limited Partnership to Indigenous communities across the project corridor. The opportunity to become business partners through equity ownership was made available to all 20 Nations holding existing agreements with Coastal GasLink. The Nations have established two entities that together currently represent 16 communities who have confirmed their support for the option agreements: CGL First Nations Limited Partnership and the FN CGL Pipeline Limited Partnership. The formal establishment of these agreements comes from interest expressed by Indigenous groups across the project corridor to become owners in Coastal GasLink alongside Alberta Investment Management Corporation, KKR, and TC Energy.

It opened the trading session at $57.84, the shares rose to $57.84 and dropped to $56.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRP points out that the company has recorded 18.84% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, TRP reached to a volume of 3494789 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $56.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for TC Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on TRP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36.

Trading performance analysis for TRP stock

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, TRP shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.64 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.34, while it was recorded at 57.53 for the last single week of trading, and 50.18 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Energy Corporation [TRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.05 and a Gross Margin at +48.94. TC Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.88.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91.

TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to 2.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

There are presently around $40,201 million, or 60.20% of TRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 92,177,256, which is approximately 4.187% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 40,243,274 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.34 billion in TRP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.31 billion in TRP stock with ownership of nearly 6.54% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in TC Energy Corporation [NYSE:TRP] by around 44,997,801 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 47,827,350 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 598,737,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 691,563,030 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRP stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,249,245 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,137,297 shares during the same period.