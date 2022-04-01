Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] Is Currently -15.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] loss -15.09% or -0.05 points to close at $0.29 with a heavy trading volume of 3748365 shares. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Synthetic Biologics Announces Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer Publication of Phase 1 Trial of Intravenous VCN-01 Oncolytic Adenovirus in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors.

-Data support VCN-01 acceptable safety profile with encouraging biological and clinical activity, and identify recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D)-.

-Publication further supports the development of Synthetic Biologics’ novel oncolytic adenovirus (OV) platform-.

It opened the trading session at $0.33, the shares rose to $0.33 and dropped to $0.27, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYN points out that the company has recorded -37.91% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, SYN reached to a volume of 3748365 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYN shares is $1.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.83. With this latest performance, SYN shares gained by 9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2718, while it was recorded at 0.3285 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3954 for the last 200 days.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.22.

Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.40 and a Current Ratio set at 19.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]

There are presently around $4 million, or 8.60% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,248,399, which is approximately 160.493% of the company’s market cap and around 1.76% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,885,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.63 million in SYN stocks shares; and TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP, currently with $0.37 million in SYN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 4,937,853 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 504,555 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 6,225,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,667,913 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,162,530 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 361,557 shares during the same period.