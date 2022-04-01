State Street Corporation [STT] Revenue clocked in at $1.97 billion, down -6.32% YTD: What’s Next?

State Street Corporation [NYSE: STT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.12%. The company report on March 30, 2022 that State Street Corporation Announces Time Change for its First-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast.

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced changes to the timing of the previously announced release of its first-quarter 2022 financial results and the associated webcast and teleconference, in order to minimize conflicts with other industry earnings announcements.

Financial results will now be announced on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET, and reviewed via webcast and teleconference at 12:00 p.m. ET. There is no change to the dial-in or webcasting information.

Over the last 12 months, STT stock rose by 2.55%. The one-year State Street Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.57. The average equity rating for STT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.36 billion, with 365.94 million shares outstanding and 365.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, STT stock reached a trading volume of 3081643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on State Street Corporation [STT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $115.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for State Street Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for State Street Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $83 to $95, while UBS kept a Buy rating on STT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corporation is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 389.44.

STT Stock Performance Analysis:

State Street Corporation [STT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, STT shares gained by 3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for State Street Corporation [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.84, while it was recorded at 90.37 for the last single week of trading, and 90.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into State Street Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and State Street Corporation [STT] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.87. State Street Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.86.

STT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corporation go to 13.39%.

State Street Corporation [STT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,947 million, or 94.20% of STT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,264,029, which is approximately -0.714% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,647,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in STT stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.06 billion in STT stock with ownership of nearly -2.534% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in State Street Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in State Street Corporation [NYSE:STT] by around 27,337,937 shares. Additionally, 360 investors decreased positions by around 22,212,409 shares, while 177 investors held positions by with 286,425,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 335,975,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STT stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,017,629 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,112,848 shares during the same period.