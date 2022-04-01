Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell -0.53% so far this year. What now?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] jumped around 0.42 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $24.17 at the close of the session, up 1.77%. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Starwood Capital Group Appoints Rob Tanenbaum Managing Director and Head of North American Hotel Asset Management.

Starwood Capital Group (“Starwood Capital”), a global private investment firm focused on real estate and energy renewables investments, today announced that Rob Tanenbaum has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of North American Hotel Asset Management.

In his new role, Mr. Tanenbaum will focus on enhancing asset values and maximizing performance of Starwood Capital’s full-service, select-service and resort hotel portfolio across North America. He will also work closely with Cody Bradshaw, Starwood Capital’s Managing Director and Global Head of Hotel Asset Management, and Steve Goldman, Managing Director and Head of Hotel Acquisitions for the Americas on the underwriting and business plan development for new hotel & leisure investments in North America and to drive performance post acquisition.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock is now -0.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STWD Stock saw the intraday high of $24.45 and lowest of $23.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.00, which means current price is +8.04% above from all time high which was touched on 01/13/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 3385909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $28.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

How has STWD stock performed recently?

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, STWD shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.19 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.94, while it was recorded at 24.19 for the last single week of trading, and 25.05 for the last 200 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.12 and a Gross Margin at +69.32. Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.54.

Earnings analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Insider trade positions for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

There are presently around $3,364 million, or 48.50% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,160,887, which is approximately 6.197% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,519,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $463.59 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $133.3 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly 7.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starwood Property Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 18,049,637 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 7,911,040 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 115,688,570 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,649,247 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,284,133 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,250,772 shares during the same period.