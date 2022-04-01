Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] stock Initiated by Needham analyst, price target now $13

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] price plunged by -3.62 percent to reach at -$0.33. The company report on March 22, 2022 that Solid Power, Inc. Announces Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Financial results and business update call scheduled for 5:00 PM ET today.

Solid Power, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDP), an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021.

A sum of 4325762 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.90M shares. Solid Power Inc. shares reached a high of $9.16 and dropped to a low of $8.72 until finishing in the latest session at $8.78.

Needham have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 689.76.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, SLDP shares gained by 18.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.20% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.26 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.64, while it was recorded at 9.07 for the last single week of trading, and 9.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solid Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -978.83 and a Gross Margin at -13.31. Solid Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +466.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99.

Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.80 and a Current Ratio set at 24.80.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $138 million, or 18.50% of SLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 5,000,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 1,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.66 million in SLDP stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $9.57 million in SLDP stock with ownership of nearly -12.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solid Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 10,413,688 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 21,227,532 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 16,455,931 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,185,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,592,566 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 14,160,953 shares during the same period.