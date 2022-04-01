Prologis Inc. [PLD] Revenue clocked in at $4.76 billion, down -4.09% YTD: What’s Next?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] closed the trading session at $161.48 on 03/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $161.40, while the highest price level was $165.52. The company report on March 23, 2022 that Prologis to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results April 19.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will host a webcast and conference call with senior management to discuss first quarter results, current market conditions and future outlook on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

To access a live broadcast of the call, please dial +1 (888) 330-2502 (toll-free from the United States and Canada) or +1 (240) 789-2713 (from all other countries) and enter conference code 7126328. A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.prologis.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.09 percent and weekly performance of 3.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 28.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.09M shares, PLD reached to a volume of 3933459 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $174.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 123.41.

PLD stock trade performance evaluation

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.41 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.91, while it was recorded at 161.60 for the last single week of trading, and 142.67 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prologis Inc. [PLD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $113,958 million, or 97.10% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,857,871, which is approximately 0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,044,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.65 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.69 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 7.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 689 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 22,729,924 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 19,036,758 shares, while 161 investors held positions by with 652,508,372 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 694,275,054 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 232 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,223,652 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 999,333 shares during the same period.