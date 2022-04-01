NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] is 29.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NYSE: NXE] price surged by 2.54 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on March 1, 2022 that NexGen Announces Uplisting on the New York Stock Exchange.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (“NexGen” or the “Company”) (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that it has been approved for uplisting on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from its current listing on the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”). The Company’s common stock will begin trading under the symbol “NXE” at the opening of trading on March 4, 2022.

Leigh Curyer, Chief Executive Officer commented: “The uplisting on the NYSE is a major corporate milestone for NexGen in creating long-term value and an expansion of our global shareholder base. This listing is a demonstration of NexGen’s corporate governance standards, size, liquidity and exceptional value proposition offered to global investors allocating capital to elite ESG entities at a time the demand for reliable and sustainable clean air energy fuel is undergoing a generational transition.”.

A sum of 4429983 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.36M shares. NexGen Energy Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.85 and dropped to a low of $5.53 until finishing in the latest session at $5.66.

Guru’s Opinion on NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for NexGen Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NexGen Energy Ltd. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

NXE Stock Performance Analysis:

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, NXE shares gained by 3.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.85, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NexGen Energy Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.35.

NexGen Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.00 and a Current Ratio set at 26.00.

NexGen Energy Ltd. [NXE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $642 million, or 26.43% of NXE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXE stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 19,525,708, which is approximately 26.64% of the company’s market cap and around 16.07% of the total institutional ownership; L1 CAPITAL PTY LTD, holding 10,254,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.61 million in NXE stocks shares; and SEGRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $38.72 million in NXE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in NexGen Energy Ltd. [NYSE:NXE] by around 27,949,288 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 7,689,465 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 80,706,747 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,345,500 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXE stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,530,992 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,160,054 shares during the same period.