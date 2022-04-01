Morgan Stanley lifts Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] loss -0.33% or -0.16 points to close at $48.71 with a heavy trading volume of 3082947 shares. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Envista Announces DEXIS Brand Name for Imaging Business.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) (“Envista”) today announced Envista’s KaVo imaging business will be re-branded as “DEXIS”. Dental professionals have known the DEXIS brand as the leader in digital intraoral radiography and diagnostic software innovation for over 20 years. The DEXIS brand will now represent a full portfolio of award-winning imaging and digital solutions including cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT), handheld x-rays, intraoral scanners, sensors, and navigated surgical solutions.

DEXIS will combine other leading brands including i-CAT, Gendex, Instrumentarium, SOREDEX, and NOMAD, which with DEXIS are pioneers in x-ray generation, digital intraoral radiography, panoramic and cephalometric imaging, and 3D CBCT imaging. We have one of the largest installed bases of dental imaging devices in the industry with over 150,000 imaging devices currently utilized in dental practices. End-users of imaging devices can utilize our new diagnostics and treatment planning software suite DTX Studio to access all clinical patient images in one place, using one software.

It opened the trading session at $48.72, the shares rose to $50.19 and dropped to $48.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVST points out that the company has recorded 16.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, NVST reached to a volume of 3082947 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $53.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $49 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Envista Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NVST stock. On January 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NVST shares from 31 to 41.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 25.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.68. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.41, while it was recorded at 49.34 for the last single week of trading, and 43.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.93 and a Gross Margin at +58.72. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.92.

Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 40.45%.

There are presently around $8,662 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,741,110, which is approximately 0.07% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,764,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $819.29 million in NVST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $730.74 million in NVST stock with ownership of nearly 0.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Envista Holdings Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST] by around 12,570,263 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 10,882,136 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 153,798,199 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,250,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVST stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,942,608 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,922,590 shares during the same period.