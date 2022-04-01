MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] gain 33.84% so far this year. What now?

MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ: MGI] loss -0.66% or -0.07 points to close at $10.56 with a heavy trading volume of 1724145 shares. The company report on March 30, 2022 that GES Launches Spiro™.

It opened the trading session at $10.62, the shares rose to $10.67 and dropped to $10.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGI points out that the company has recorded 31.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -108.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, MGI reached to a volume of 1724145 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGI shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MoneyGram International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyGram International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on MGI stock. On March 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MGI shares from 3.50 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyGram International Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for MGI stock

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, MGI shares dropped by -1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.15 for MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.06, while it was recorded at 10.60 for the last single week of trading, and 8.75 for the last 200 days.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.04 and a Gross Margin at +42.26. MoneyGram International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MoneyGram International Inc. go to 19.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at MoneyGram International Inc. [MGI]

There are presently around $665 million, or 68.40% of MGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MGI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,138,580, which is approximately 7.732% of the company’s market cap and around 6.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,287,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.58 million in MGI stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $39.37 million in MGI stock with ownership of nearly -18.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyGram International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyGram International Inc. [NASDAQ:MGI] by around 19,839,976 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 21,638,751 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 21,115,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,593,815 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MGI stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,739,777 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 13,953,393 shares during the same period.