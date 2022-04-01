Market cap of Vistra Corp. [VST] reaches 10.05B – now what?

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.22% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.96%. The company report on March 21, 2022 that Vistra President Jim Burke to Become Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Curt Morgan to transition from CEO role in August.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) today announced that its board of directors has named longtime company executive Jim Burke as its next chief executive officer, effective Aug. 1. Mr. Burke, who currently serves as president and chief financial officer, will also join the company’s board upon assuming his new role. Vistra’s current CEO and board member, Curt Morgan, has been at the helm since late 2016 and will stay on as CEO through the summer for a transition period. The transition from Mr. Morgan to Mr. Burke is a product of the company’s formal succession planning process.

Over the last 12 months, VST stock rose by 30.66%. The one-year Vistra Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.95. The average equity rating for VST stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.05 billion, with 479.41 million shares outstanding and 446.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, VST stock reached a trading volume of 4118504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vistra Corp. [VST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on VST stock. On July 09, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VST shares from 17 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

VST Stock Performance Analysis:

Vistra Corp. [VST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, VST shares gained by 5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.09, while it was recorded at 22.83 for the last single week of trading, and 20.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vistra Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.45. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.58.

Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

VST Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 21.30%.

Vistra Corp. [VST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,067 million, or 97.70% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,580,579, which is approximately 4.732% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 28,899,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $669.03 million in VST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $602.22 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly 15.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 192 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 42,826,114 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 46,661,668 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 345,387,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 434,875,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,230,912 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 6,442,134 shares during the same period.