Market cap of NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] reaches 28.21M – now what?

NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ: NAOV] closed the trading session at $1.11 on 03/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.06, while the highest price level was $1.36. The company report on March 30, 2022 that NanoVibronix Announces PainGuard and UroGuard Approved by Health Canada as Licensed Medical Devices.

NanoVibronix, Inc., (NASDAQ: NAOV), a medical device company that produces the UroShield® and PainShield® Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Portable Ultrasonic Therapeutic Devices, today announced the Company’s PainGuard and UroGuard, offered as private label products through Ideal Medical International Limited, have been approved by Health Canada / Santé Canada as licensed medical devices.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.73 percent and weekly performance of 22.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 43.65 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 303.15K shares, NAOV reached to a volume of 66543361 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NanoVibronix Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.05. With this latest performance, NAOV shares gained by 43.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.82 for NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8173, while it was recorded at 0.9550 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3853 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -757.46 and a Gross Margin at +34.35. NanoVibronix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -694.22.

Return on Total Capital for NAOV is now -250.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -230.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -231.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.29. Additionally, NAOV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NanoVibronix Inc. [NAOV] managed to generate an average of -$360,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.NanoVibronix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 34.70 and a Current Ratio set at 35.40.

There are presently around $2 million, or 5.90% of NAOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 423,808, which is approximately 31.243% of the company’s market cap and around 2.72% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 347,463 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.31 million in NAOV stocks shares; and AMTRUST FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC., currently with $0.23 million in NAOV stock with ownership of nearly 69.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NanoVibronix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in NanoVibronix Inc. [NASDAQ:NAOV] by around 756,909 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 352,354 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 555,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,664,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAOV stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 463,414 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 174,481 shares during the same period.