Market cap of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] reaches 578.64M – now what?

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] price surged by 15.07 percent to reach at $1.42. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Nanox Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

Management to host conference call and webcast today, March 31, at 8:30 AM ET.

NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 and provided a business update.

A sum of 5221819 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 570.57K shares. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares reached a high of $12.05 and dropped to a low of $9.45 until finishing in the latest session at $10.84.

The one-year NNOX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.5. The average equity rating for NNOX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $44.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 0.77 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

NNOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.22. With this latest performance, NNOX shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.12, while it was recorded at 9.71 for the last single week of trading, and 19.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NNOX is now -39.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.62. Additionally, NNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] managed to generate an average of -$876,300 per employee.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.00 and a Current Ratio set at 18.00.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $41 million, or 13.60% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 671,340, which is approximately -0.494% of the company’s market cap and around 17.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 608,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.73 million in NNOX stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $3.66 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly 19.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 1,063,743 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 862,721 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 2,380,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,306,515 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 824,521 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 757,007 shares during the same period.