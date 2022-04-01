Market cap of iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] reaches 46.77M – now what?

iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ: ISPC] traded at a high on 03/31/22, posting a 20.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.37. The company report on March 15, 2022 that iSpecimen to Participate in Maxim’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference on March 28-30, 2022.

iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), a global, proprietary online marketplace connecting scientists with healthcare providers to search for biospecimens needed for medical research, today announced that Christopher Ianelli, MD, PhD, CEO and President of iSpecimen, will participate in Maxim Group’s 2022 Virtual Growth Conference to be held virtually on March 28-30, 2022.

Dr. Ianelli's corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, March 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET for all registrants of the virtual conference.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3983910 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of iSpecimen Inc. stands at 13.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.91%.

The market cap for ISPC stock reached $46.77 million, with 6.96 million shares outstanding and 6.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 915.85K shares, ISPC reached a trading volume of 3983910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPC shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSpecimen Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.59. With this latest performance, ISPC shares gained by 25.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.97% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.47 for iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 4.35 for the last single week of trading.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.21 and a Gross Margin at +43.85. iSpecimen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -713.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.75.

iSpecimen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings analysis for iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iSpecimen Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.20% of ISPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPC stocks are: EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 466,333, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLEICHROEDER LP, holding 342,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 million in ISPC stocks shares; and KEPOS CAPITAL LP, currently with $0.85 million in ISPC stock with ownership of nearly -15.556% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iSpecimen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ:ISPC] by around 620,410 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 376,774 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 162,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,159,977 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 617,950 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 65,774 shares during the same period.