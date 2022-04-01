Market cap of Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] reaches 21.62M – now what?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.15% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.01%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Digital Brands Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“DBG”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and 2021 fiscal year ended December 31, 2021.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.62 million, with 12.63 million shares outstanding and 9.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 662.61K shares, DBGI stock reached a trading volume of 4365750 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

DBGI Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.01. With this latest performance, DBGI shares gained by 66.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.50% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.40 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3969, while it was recorded at 1.7680 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8602 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Brands Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.70% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: LINDBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 963,847, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 25.19% of the total institutional ownership; NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP, holding 664,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 million in DBGI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.64 million in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly 480.781% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 1,022,497 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 61,819 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,045,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,129,733 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 713,579 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 61,564 shares during the same period.