Market Analysts see Hess Midstream LP [HESM] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Hess Midstream LP [NYSE: HESM] loss -3.13% or -0.97 points to close at $30.00 with a heavy trading volume of 3820167 shares. The company report on March 30, 2022 that Hess Midstream LP Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Class A Shares.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) (“HESM”) today announced the upsizing and pricing of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 8,900,000 Class A shares representing limited partner interests in HESM by a subsidiary of Hess Corporation and an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners (the “Selling Shareholders”), at a public offering price of $29.50 per Class A share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced 7,900,000 Class A shares. The Selling Shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,335,000 additional Class A shares at the public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds from the sale of Class A shares by the Selling Shareholders are expected to be approximately $262,550,000. HESM will not receive any proceeds from the sale of Class A shares in the offering. The offering is expected to close on April 4, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $30.50, the shares rose to $30.61 and dropped to $29.85, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HESM points out that the company has recorded 6.35% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -41.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 733.38K shares, HESM reached to a volume of 3820167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hess Midstream LP [HESM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HESM shares is $32.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HESM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Hess Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $31 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Hess Midstream LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on HESM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hess Midstream LP is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HESM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for HESM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for HESM stock

Hess Midstream LP [HESM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, HESM shares dropped by -8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HESM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Hess Midstream LP [HESM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.48, while it was recorded at 31.12 for the last single week of trading, and 27.05 for the last 200 days.

Hess Midstream LP [HESM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Hess Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Hess Midstream LP [HESM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HESM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hess Midstream LP go to 9.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hess Midstream LP [HESM]

There are presently around $736 million, or 72.20% of HESM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HESM stocks are: CI INVESTMENTS INC. with ownership of 3,039,272, which is approximately 87.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC, holding 2,362,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.16 million in HESM stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $64.77 million in HESM stock with ownership of nearly 0.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

79 institutional holders increased their position in Hess Midstream LP [NYSE:HESM] by around 8,294,709 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 1,445,570 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,031,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,771,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HESM stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,653,949 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 630,881 shares during the same period.