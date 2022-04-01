Market Analysts see Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gaining to $223. Time to buy?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] price plunged by -0.10 percent to reach at -$0.22. The company report on March 30, 2022 that ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 455,000 Jobs in March.

Private sector employment increased by 455,000 jobs from February to March according to the March ADP® National Employment ReportTM. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP National Employment Report is produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with Moody’s Analytics. The report, which is derived from ADP’s actual data of those who are on a company’s payroll, measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

A sum of 3302921 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.02M shares. Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares reached a high of $232.07 and dropped to a low of $227.53 until finishing in the latest session at $227.54.

The one-year ADP stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.6. The average equity rating for ADP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $219.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $215, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ADP stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ADP shares from 212 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 4.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 69.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ADP Stock Performance Analysis:

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, ADP shares gained by 10.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.89 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.95, while it was recorded at 223.99 for the last single week of trading, and 214.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Automatic Data Processing Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.16 and a Gross Margin at +46.48. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.32.

Return on Total Capital for ADP is now 38.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 32.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.78. Additionally, ADP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] managed to generate an average of $46,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ADP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 13.71%.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75,862 million, or 80.60% of ADP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,508,651, which is approximately 0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,994,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.29 billion in ADP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.2 billion in ADP stock with ownership of nearly 1.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Automatic Data Processing Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 862 institutional holders increased their position in Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ:ADP] by around 12,040,137 shares. Additionally, 736 investors decreased positions by around 13,932,757 shares, while 377 investors held positions by with 307,104,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,077,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADP stock had 245 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,705,143 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,471,998 shares during the same period.