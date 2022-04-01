Market Analysts see 51job Inc. [JOBS] gaining to $70. Time to buy?

51job Inc. [NASDAQ: JOBS] loss -0.07% or -0.04 points to close at $58.55 with a heavy trading volume of 2747673 shares. The company report on March 31, 2022 that 51job, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) (“51job” or the “Company”), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2021 ended December 31, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $58.40, the shares rose to $59.41 and dropped to $58.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for JOBS points out that the company has recorded -15.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 543.06K shares, JOBS reached to a volume of 2747673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 51job Inc. [JOBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOBS shares is $57.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOBS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for 51job Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2019, representing the official price target for 51job Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 51job Inc. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.53.

Trading performance analysis for JOBS stock

51job Inc. [JOBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.61. With this latest performance, JOBS shares gained by 3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.68 for 51job Inc. [JOBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.99, while it was recorded at 56.93 for the last single week of trading, and 61.54 for the last 200 days.

51job Inc. [JOBS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 51job Inc. [JOBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.51 and a Gross Margin at +65.80. 51job Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.74.

Return on Total Capital for JOBS is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 51job Inc. [JOBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, JOBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 51job Inc. [JOBS] managed to generate an average of $17,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.51job Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

51job Inc. [JOBS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 51job Inc. go to 3.02%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 51job Inc. [JOBS]

There are presently around $1,560 million, or 41.60% of JOBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBS stocks are: OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. with ownership of 2,237,012, which is approximately 43.642% of the company’s market cap and around 25.60% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 2,070,154 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $121.29 million in JOBS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $98.69 million in JOBS stock with ownership of nearly 18.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 51job Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 78 institutional holders increased their position in 51job Inc. [NASDAQ:JOBS] by around 7,405,709 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 8,896,974 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 10,315,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,618,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,377,091 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,906,249 shares during the same period.