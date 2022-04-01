Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] is 14.33% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ: LGVN] gained 105.36% on the last trading session, reaching $13.80 price per share at the time. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Longeveron Publishes Peer Reviewed Study of Phase 1 Trial Results of Lomecel-B for Alzheimer’s Disease in Alzheimer’s & Dementia®: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Results Support Further Exploration of Therapeutic Potential of Lomecel-B to Slow Cognitive Decline, Improve Quality of Life for Alzheimer’s Patients.

Longeveron Inc. represents 20.03 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $304.84 million with the latest information. LGVN stock price has been found in the range of $8.84 to $14.24.

If compared to the average trading volume of 958.26K shares, LGVN reached a trading volume of 136192433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Longeveron Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for LGVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 234.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

Trading performance analysis for LGVN stock

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 93.82. With this latest performance, LGVN shares gained by 98.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 290.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LGVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.26 for Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.96, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 7.69 for the last 200 days.

Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Longeveron Inc. [LGVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1336.60 and a Gross Margin at -24.81. Longeveron Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1305.13.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -86.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.42.

Longeveron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Longeveron Inc. [LGVN]

There are presently around $3 million, or 8.60% of LGVN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LGVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,636, which is approximately -25.625% of the company’s market cap and around 20.62% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in LGVN stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.39 million in LGVN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Longeveron Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Longeveron Inc. [NASDAQ:LGVN] by around 324,092 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 167,222 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 32,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 459,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LGVN stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 317,582 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 133,232 shares during the same period.