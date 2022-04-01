JP Morgan lifts Baozun Inc. [BZUN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ: BZUN] slipped around -0.37 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.58 at the close of the session, down -4.13%. The company report on March 25, 2022 that Baozun Expands Share Repurchase Authorization by US$80 Million and Announces Proposed Share Purchase by Management.

Baozun Inc. (Nasdaq: BZUN and HKEX: 9991) (“Baozun” or the “Company”), the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has increased the Company’s share repurchase authorization by US$80 million in addition to the previously approved US$175 million.

From May 2021 to March 24, 2022, the Company repurchased approximately 28.4 million of Class A ordinary shares (including Class A ordinary shares represented by the American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”)) for approximately US$168.2 million under its share repurchase programs approved in 2021. This increase brings the total remaining authorization to approximately US$86.8 million.

Baozun Inc. stock is now -38.27% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BZUN Stock saw the intraday high of $9.14 and lowest of $8.16 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 39.21, which means current price is +58.60% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, BZUN reached a trading volume of 3176314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Baozun Inc. [BZUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZUN shares is $19.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Baozun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Baozun Inc. stock. On August 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BZUN shares from 42 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baozun Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.40.

How has BZUN stock performed recently?

Baozun Inc. [BZUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, BZUN shares dropped by -21.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.05 for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.45, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 18.32 for the last 200 days.

Baozun Inc. [BZUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baozun Inc. [BZUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.70 and a Gross Margin at +65.13. Baozun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.34.

Return on Total Capital for BZUN is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Baozun Inc. [BZUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.01. Additionally, BZUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.91.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Baozun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baozun Inc. go to -4.52%.

Insider trade positions for Baozun Inc. [BZUN]

Positions in Baozun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Baozun Inc. [NASDAQ:BZUN] by around 10,736,690 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 9,834,721 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 19,465,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,036,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZUN stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,255,977 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 3,847,891 shares during the same period.