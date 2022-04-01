Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] fell -32.08% so far this year. What now?

Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: HIMX] loss -1.00% on the last trading session, reaching $10.86 price per share at the time. The company report on March 28, 2022 that Himax Launches Intelli-Sensing Module Enabling Context-Aware AI Vision Sensing on the Edge.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced its ultralow power Intelli-Sensing Module featuring AI vision sensing in human detection, people counting, face detection and face recognition to enable a broad range of context-aware applications on the edge. Himax Intelli-Sensing Module will debut at the tinyML Summit 2022 on March 29 – 30, 2022.

Himax Intelli-Sensing Module incorporates the Company’s proprietary WE-I Plus AI processor and HM01B0 AoS (Always-On Sensor) camera in ultralow power feature. The module is highly integrated and compact in size, measured at just 12.5 mm x 17.0 mm x 2.45 mm (length x width x height) along with 22-pin FPC connector pinouts, which can be easily attached to a device board by standard 24-pin ZIF FPC connector or by standard assembly process for an immediate system integration. For vison sensing needs in context-aware applications, the Intelli-Sensing module offers numerous pre-trained machine learning models in human detection, people counting, face detection and face recognition. Select inferences can be programmed to the Intelli-Sensing module to accommodate the customer specific use cases. These AI inferences will be executed locally on the device at the edge and subsequently deliver AI-enabled personalized metadata in byte-level size to the cloud system while avoiding sending massive raw images, thereby improving privacy, latency, power consumption and ultimately cultivating user experience.

Himax Technologies Inc. represents 174.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.93 billion with the latest information. HIMX stock price has been found in the range of $10.7099 to $11.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, HIMX reached a trading volume of 3015612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Nomura have made an estimate for Himax Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Himax Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on HIMX stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HIMX shares from 2.50 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Himax Technologies Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIMX in the course of the last twelve months was 5.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.12. With this latest performance, HIMX shares dropped by -6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.12, while it was recorded at 11.42 for the last single week of trading, and 11.87 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Himax Technologies Inc. [HIMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +48.39. Himax Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 34.84.

Himax Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

There are presently around $515 million, or 28.50% of HIMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMX stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 8,907,222, which is approximately 0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 12.30% of the total institutional ownership; ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,141,641 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.43 million in HIMX stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $39.3 million in HIMX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Himax Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Himax Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:HIMX] by around 13,719,596 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 13,012,702 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 20,198,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,931,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMX stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,657,710 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,667,809 shares during the same period.