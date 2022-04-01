Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] moved up 0.52: Why It’s Important

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] jumped around 0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.70 at the close of the session, up 0.52%. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Trevali Reports 2021 Mineral Reserves and Resources Including a 50% Increase to Mineral Reserves at Rosh Pinah.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock is now 24.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TV Stock saw the intraday high of $11.86 and lowest of $11.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.06, which means current price is +28.01% above from all time high which was touched on 03/29/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, TV reached a trading volume of 3393310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $14.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on TV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for TV in the course of the last twelve months was 16.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has TV stock performed recently?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.30. With this latest performance, TV shares gained by 11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.56 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.44, while it was recorded at 11.60 for the last single week of trading, and 11.33 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.12 and a Gross Margin at +42.46. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.91.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. go to 11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]

There are presently around $2,942 million, or 45.90% of TV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 65,860,239, which is approximately 0.96% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 64,751,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $753.71 million in TV stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $352.2 million in TV stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE:TV] by around 15,624,332 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 15,268,320 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 221,867,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,760,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TV stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,122,002 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,460,902 shares during the same period.