Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] Stock trading around $20.04 per share: What’s Next?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] closed the trading session at $20.04 on 03/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.04, while the highest price level was $20.55. The company report on March 30, 2022 that New Seasons Market adopts sustainable PaperSeal® tray packaging.

Leading global provider of fiber-based consumer packaging, Graphic Packaging International (‘Graphic Packaging’) is helping grocer New Seasons Market to build on its commitment to the highest levels of environmental stewardship.

The company’s PaperSeal® tray product – which was developed in partnership with world leader in tray sealing technology, G. Mondini – has been selected as a winning solution by New Seasons Market to replace the plastic clamshells currently used on the grocer’s Partner Brand Fresh Pasta.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.77 percent and weekly performance of 1.11 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, GPK reached to a volume of 2981521 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24.50, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on GPK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

GPK stock trade performance evaluation

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.11. With this latest performance, GPK shares dropped by -1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.39, while it was recorded at 20.24 for the last single week of trading, and 19.42 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.70 and a Gross Margin at +15.05. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 26.93%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,075 million, or 98.90% of GPK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,638,332, which is approximately 1.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 21,029,309 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.0 million in GPK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $300.45 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly 22.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 27,894,289 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 22,431,280 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 247,484,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,810,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,691,949 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,476,767 shares during the same period.