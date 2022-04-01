Goldman lifts Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ: SHCR] closed the trading session at $2.47 on 03/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.28, while the highest price level was $2.965. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Sharecare announces fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and operational highlights.

Company announces strategic initiatives to enhance long-term operating performance; provides financial guidance for first quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 financial results .

Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -44.99 percent and weekly performance of -25.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -69.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -48.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, SHCR reached to a volume of 7800274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHCR shares is $11.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Sharecare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Sharecare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SHCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sharecare Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

SHCR stock trade performance evaluation

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.38. With this latest performance, SHCR shares dropped by -14.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.82 for Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 6.00 for the last 200 days.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sharecare Inc. [SHCR] managed to generate an average of -$8,687,717 per employee.Sharecare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Sharecare Inc. [SHCR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $187 million, or 27.60% of SHCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHCR stocks are: SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 9,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, holding 8,432,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.83 million in SHCR stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $25.28 million in SHCR stock with ownership of nearly -0.058% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sharecare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Sharecare Inc. [NASDAQ:SHCR] by around 9,464,995 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 8,423,819 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 38,923,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,811,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHCR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,741,176 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 5,414,489 shares during the same period.