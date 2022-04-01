For Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN], Analyst sees a rise to $10.25. What next?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] traded at a high on 03/31/22, posting a 0.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.48. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Patterson-UTI Announces Strategic Investment in Geothermal Technology Company, Criterion Energy Partners.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today announced a strategic investment in Criterion Energy Partners, Inc., a geothermal energy development company. Criterion plans to use the proceeds from this investment to advance its first of a kind project in Texas and further execute on its technology development roadmap.

Criterion Energy Partners plans to combine existing technology and processes from the drilling of oil and gas wells with proprietary designs to create clean, reliable energy from subsurface heat. Criterion’s immediate focus is to deliver direct heat and power to industrial customers in the Texas Gulf Coast, positioning these customers to meet their energy demand and decarbonization goals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3126496 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stands at 5.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.77%.

The market cap for PTEN stock reached $3.22 billion, with 215.02 million shares outstanding and 208.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, PTEN reached a trading volume of 3126496 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $15.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $10 to $12, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on PTEN stock. On November 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PTEN shares from 9.25 to 10.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

How has PTEN stock performed recently?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.58. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 5.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.59 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 15.47 for the last single week of trading, and 9.77 for the last 200 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.10 and a Gross Margin at -42.30. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

There are presently around $3,154 million, or 96.30% of PTEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,992,772, which is approximately 13.746% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,975,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $338.87 million in PTEN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $200.16 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 30.735% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 35,188,772 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 13,722,319 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 155,650,197 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,561,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,297,807 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,321 shares during the same period.