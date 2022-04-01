For Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE], Analyst sees a rise to $160. What next?

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE: ICE] closed the trading session at $132.12 on 03/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $132.11, while the highest price level was $136.04. The company report on March 31, 2022 that ICE To Launch U.S. Residential Mortgage Rate Lock Index Futures.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, today announced that it plans to launch its first mortgage futures contracts on June 13, 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

The two futures contracts will be cash-settled and based on the ICE U.S. Conforming 30-year Fixed Mortgage Rate Lock Index and the ICE U.S. Jumbo 30-year Fixed Mortgage Rate Lock Index. The indices are published daily and track U.S. residential mortgage loan applications where borrowers and lenders have committed to lock-in the interest rate prior to closing. By being underpinned by primary market rates, the futures contracts offer investors a more refined hedge to manage exposure to U.S. residential mortgage rates than the existing suite of available products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.40 percent and weekly performance of -2.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, ICE reached to a volume of 3263481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICE shares is $154.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $131, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ICE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for ICE in the course of the last twelve months was 33.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ICE stock trade performance evaluation

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, ICE shares gained by 1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.59 for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.75, while it was recorded at 133.91 for the last single week of trading, and 126.25 for the last 200 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.42 and a Gross Margin at +72.57. Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.54.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. go to 9.97%.

Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [ICE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65,923 million, or 89.90% of ICE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 46,929,022, which is approximately 13.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,498,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.84 billion in ICE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.47 billion in ICE stock with ownership of nearly 3.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 699 institutional holders increased their position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. [NYSE:ICE] by around 30,704,404 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 34,291,293 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 425,683,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 490,678,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICE stock had 203 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,586,486 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,548,117 shares during the same period.