Enbridge Inc. [ENB] Revenue clocked in at $37.62 billion, up 17.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] plunged by -$0.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $46.4964 during the day while it closed the day at $46.09. The company report on March 31, 2022 that ENBRIDGE AWARDED RIGHT TO ADVANCE ALBERTA CARBON HUB.

Enbridge to conduct evaluations and testing in the Wabamun area west of Edmonton to ensure safe and permanent carbon sequestration.

Today, the Government of Alberta announced that Enbridge (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) has been awarded the right to pursue development of a carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration hub west of Edmonton, Alberta. Enbridge is developing the Open Access Wabamun Carbon Hub (the Hub) to support near-term carbon capture projects being advanced by project partners Capital Power Corporation (Capital Power) and Lehigh Cement, a division of Lehigh Hanson Materials Limited (Lehigh Cement).

Enbridge Inc. stock has also gained 1.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ENB stock has inclined by 19.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 15.80% and gained 17.94% year-on date.

The market cap for ENB stock reached $91.52 billion, with 2.02 billion shares outstanding and 2.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.25M shares, ENB reached a trading volume of 3393363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $43.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

ENB stock trade performance evaluation

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.49 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.31, while it was recorded at 46.17 for the last single week of trading, and 40.73 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.87 and a Gross Margin at +30.22. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.76.

Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 10.40%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $45,664 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 163,065,859, which is approximately 0.738% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 77,029,978 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in ENB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.09 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly 2.512% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 625 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 89,781,939 shares. Additionally, 409 investors decreased positions by around 104,309,338 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 791,105,459 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 985,196,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,078,473 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 3,149,322 shares during the same period.