Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] is 12.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: EBON] slipped around -0.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.16 at the close of the session, down -12.78%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Ebang International Holdings Inc. to Launch its Australian Cryptocurrency Exchange – Ebonex Exchange on February 15, 2022.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a global blockchain technology company, today announced the official launch of Ebonex Exchange, the Company’s cryptocurrency exchange in Australia, on February 15, 2022. Eligible participants in certain geographical regions will be able to register and trade by visiting the official website on www.ebonex.com.au or by downloading our app from the Apple Store or Google Play store at Ebonex.

Ebonex Exchange is a digital asset trading platform independently created and developed by the Company’s technicians who are senior industry experts. It is designed to provide global cryptocurrency participants with secure, fast, efficient, and stable trading services in multiple currencies and modes.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. stock is now 12.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EBON Stock saw the intraday high of $1.3768 and lowest of $1.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.35, which means current price is +65.71% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, EBON reached a trading volume of 2969207 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebang International Holdings Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.61.

How has EBON stock performed recently?

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.31. With this latest performance, EBON shares dropped by -10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.43 for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2072, while it was recorded at 1.3650 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8354 for the last 200 days.

Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] shares currently have an operating margin of -140.21 and a Gross Margin at -15.26. Ebang International Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.41.

Return on Total Capital for EBON is now -32.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -44.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.57. Additionally, EBON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON] managed to generate an average of -$149,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Insider trade positions for Ebang International Holdings Inc. [EBON]

There are presently around $17 million, or 19.48% of EBON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBON stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 4,765,479, which is approximately -7.673% of the company’s market cap and around 7.09% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,837,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 million in EBON stocks shares; and RAFFERTY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.16 million in EBON stock with ownership of nearly 69.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in Ebang International Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:EBON] by around 4,767,781 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 9,631,145 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 1,327,063 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,071,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBON stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,843,931 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 8,413,732 shares during the same period.