Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] is 39.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE: KODK] loss -3.82% on the last trading session, reaching $6.55 price per share at the time. The company report on March 15, 2022 that Kodak Reports Full-Year 2021 Financial Results.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) today reported financial results for the full year 2021, including consolidated revenues of $1.150 billion and continued growth in key product areas such as SONORA Process Free Plates and PROSPER annuities.

Eastman Kodak Company represents 78.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $540.05 million with the latest information. KODK stock price has been found in the range of $6.50 to $7.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.76M shares, KODK reached a trading volume of 4862553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eastman Kodak Company is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for KODK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.39.

Trading performance analysis for KODK stock

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.66. With this latest performance, KODK shares gained by 38.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KODK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.93 for Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 6.26 for the last 200 days.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eastman Kodak Company [KODK] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.00 and a Gross Margin at +14.26. Eastman Kodak Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40.

Eastman Kodak Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KODK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eastman Kodak Company go to -12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Eastman Kodak Company [KODK]

There are presently around $140 million, or 29.70% of KODK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KODK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,798,220, which is approximately 7.376% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,355,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.85 million in KODK stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $16.34 million in KODK stock with ownership of nearly 89360.328% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eastman Kodak Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Eastman Kodak Company [NYSE:KODK] by around 6,176,600 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,661,979 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 9,752,527 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,591,106 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KODK stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,515,989 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,803,534 shares during the same period.