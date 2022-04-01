DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] moved down -1.37: Why It’s Important

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] price plunged by -1.37 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on March 31, 2022 that DigitalBridge Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) will conduct its quarterly earnings conference call and presentation to discuss the First Quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, May 5, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The Company will release financial results prior to the call.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and a webcast link can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

A sum of 2976812 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.35M shares. DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares reached a high of $7.41 and dropped to a low of $7.185 until finishing in the latest session at $7.20.

The one-year DBRG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.49. The average equity rating for DBRG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $9.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on DBRG stock. On October 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DBRG shares from 8.50 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.24.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -2.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.86 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.16, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 7.25 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.38. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.69.

There are presently around $3,322 million, or 80.80% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,316,239, which is approximately 3.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,072,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $343.63 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $208.56 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 18.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 59,764,534 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 41,609,230 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 353,707,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 455,081,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,758,500 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 7,219,901 shares during the same period.