CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] Revenue clocked in at $22.40 million, up 37.47% YTD: What’s Next?

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] closed the trading session at $5.21 on 03/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.30, while the highest price level was $5.25. The company report on March 3, 2022 that CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And Year End 2021 Results.

CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) today announced revenues of $6.2 million and an operating profit of $312 thousand for the quarter ended December 25, 2021. This compares with revenues of $4.2 million and an operating loss of $291 thousand for the quarter ended December 26, 2020. For the year ended December 25, 2021 revenues were $22.4 million with an operating profit of $513 thousand. This compares to revenue of $20.9 million and operating profit of $914 thousand for the year ended December 26, 2020.

Michael McCormack, President and CEO, said: “Revenues in the fourth quarter 2021 showed significant improvement over revenues in the third quarter of 2021, 13%, but even more significantly an increase of 50% over the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year we showed positive revenue growth reflecting our second highest annual revenue total in the company’s history. Further, our 2021 bookings were 165% of shipments. As such, we expect continued growth in 2022 beyond what we were able to accomplish in 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.47 percent and weekly performance of 45.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.83 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 60.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 178.78K shares, CPSH reached to a volume of 3169126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPS Technologies Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPSH in the course of the last twelve months was 52.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 45.13. With this latest performance, CPSH shares gained by 60.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.66 for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.37, while it was recorded at 3.98 for the last single week of trading, and 4.85 for the last 200 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.62 and a Gross Margin at +21.34. CPS Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.71.

CPS Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.80% of CPSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 490,651, which is approximately 2.393% of the company’s market cap and around 9.40% of the total institutional ownership; CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP, LLC, holding 221,024 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.91 million in CPSH stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.7 million in CPSH stock with ownership of nearly 107.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH] by around 194,601 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 194,931 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,167,453 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,556,985 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSH stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,515 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 124,600 shares during the same period.