Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] stock Upgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $8.30

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CD] closed the trading session at $6.32 on 03/31/22. The day's price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.20, while the highest price level was $6.60.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.10 percent and weekly performance of -9.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.85 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, CD reached to a volume of 3507913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CD shares is $10.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Chindata Group Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on CD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chindata Group Holdings Limited is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

CD stock trade performance evaluation

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.71. With this latest performance, CD shares gained by 18.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.92 for Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.49, while it was recorded at 6.70 for the last single week of trading, and 8.97 for the last 200 days.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.67 and a Gross Margin at +42.06. Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited [CD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Chindata Group Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CD] by around 22,622,259 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 8,136,063 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 42,326,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,084,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CD stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,556,829 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,646,502 shares during the same period.