China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] is 5.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: CLEU] surged by $0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.44 during the day while it closed the day at $1.40. The company report on February 23, 2022 that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Announces US$3 Million Private Placement.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CLEU) (“China Liberal”, or the “Company”, or “we”), a China-based company that provides smart campus solutions and other educational services, today announced that on February 20, 2022, it entered into a definitive subscription agreement (the “Agreement”) with Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam, Chairperson and CEO of China Liberal, pursuant to which Ms. Ngai Ngai Lam agreed to subscribe for and purchase, and the Company agreed to issue and sell, 2,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.001 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of US$3.0 million. The Agreement and the transaction contemplated thereby have been approved by the audit committee of the Company’s board of directors.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company agreed to sell 2,000,000 shares of its ordinary shares, par value $0.001 per share, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share. The Company intends to use the proceeds for its working capital and general corporate purposes.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock has also gained 7.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLEU stock has inclined by 7.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.27% and gained 5.26% year-on date.

The market cap for CLEU stock reached $26.46 million, with 12.35 million shares outstanding and 9.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 624.91K shares, CLEU reached a trading volume of 3554218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLEU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78.

CLEU stock trade performance evaluation

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.69. With this latest performance, CLEU shares gained by 34.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLEU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.61 for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9921, while it was recorded at 1.2440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8930 for the last 200 days.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.60 and a Gross Margin at +57.06. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.06.

Return on Total Capital for CLEU is now 16.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.97. Additionally, CLEU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU] managed to generate an average of $29,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 35.50.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [CLEU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.50% of CLEU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLEU stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 69,668, which is approximately 39.797% of the company’s market cap and around 23.85% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 48,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60000.0 in CLEU stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $59000.0 in CLEU stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:CLEU] by around 137,270 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 59,681 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 38,420 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLEU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 117,437 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 59,681 shares during the same period.