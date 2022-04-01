Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] moved down -3.57: Why It’s Important

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] plunged by -$1.7 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $47.53 during the day while it closed the day at $45.87. The company report on March 29, 2022 that Carrier Announces Reference Yields for Its Cash Tender Offers for Its Outstanding Debt Securities.

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR) (the “Company”) today announced the Reference Yields for its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”), in the order of priority set forth in the table below, for up to an aggregate principal amount of the outstanding senior notes listed in the table below (collectively, the “Securities” and each a “series”) such that the aggregate amount payable upon settlement (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) (i) for all Securities purchased in the Tender Offers does not exceed $1,150,000,000 (the “Aggregate Tender Cap”) and (ii) for the Company’s 2.242% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes due 2025”) purchased in the Tender Offers does not exceed $800,000,000 (the “Series Tender Cap”).

Carrier Global Corporation stock has also loss -0.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CARR stock has declined by -14.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.38% and lost -15.43% year-on date.

The market cap for CARR stock reached $38.94 billion, with 865.00 million shares outstanding and 852.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, CARR reached a trading volume of 4390068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $56.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $58 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $50, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on CARR stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CARR shares from 56 to 53.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, CARR shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.92, while it was recorded at 46.96 for the last single week of trading, and 51.43 for the last 200 days.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Carrier Global Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carrier Global Corporation go to 12.01%.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $35,142 million, or 89.00% of CARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,336,281, which is approximately -0.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 69,450,096 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.3 billion in CARR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.12 billion in CARR stock with ownership of nearly 8.496% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 565 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 36,753,578 shares. Additionally, 628 investors decreased positions by around 40,703,496 shares, while 225 investors held positions by with 661,279,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 738,736,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,600,841 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,927,067 shares during the same period.