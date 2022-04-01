Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] Stock trading around $5.70 per share: What’s Next?

Blend Labs Inc. [NYSE: BLND] price plunged by -5.32 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on March 31, 2022 that Blend Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth Driven by Blend Platform Segment.

Full Year 2022 Revenue Guidance Reflects Expected 35% Mortgage Industry Volume Decline from Full Year 2021 Level.

A sum of 3346194 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.28M shares. Blend Labs Inc. shares reached a high of $6.14 and dropped to a low of $5.67 until finishing in the latest session at $5.70.

The one-year BLND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.87. The average equity rating for BLND stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLND shares is $13.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLND stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Blend Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Blend Labs Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blend Labs Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.50.

BLND Stock Performance Analysis:

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.52. With this latest performance, BLND shares dropped by -38.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.72% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.78 for Blend Labs Inc. [BLND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.90, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Blend Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] shares currently have an operating margin of -78.40 and a Gross Margin at +64.29. Blend Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -77.70.

Return on Total Capital for BLND is now -47.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.15. Additionally, BLND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] managed to generate an average of -$129,319 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Blend Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 10.40.

Blend Labs Inc. [BLND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $796 million, or 61.80% of BLND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLND stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,900,829, which is approximately 7.713% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FORMATION8 GP, LLC, holding 16,220,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.65 million in BLND stocks shares; and LIGHTSPEED ULTIMATE GENERAL PARTNER IX, LTD., currently with $89.21 million in BLND stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blend Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Blend Labs Inc. [NYSE:BLND] by around 48,048,418 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 16,627,555 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 67,587,351 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,263,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLND stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,641,389 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 10,223,457 shares during the same period.