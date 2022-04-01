Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Revenue clocked in at $51.76 billion, down -10.53% YTD: What’s Next?

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] loss -5.73% on the last trading session, reaching $90.90 price per share at the time. The company report on March 24, 2022 that Balfour Beatty Appoints Sonya Roberts as Vice President, Human Resources of US Civils Operations.

Best Buy Co. Inc. represents 237.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.56 billion with the latest information. BBY stock price has been found in the range of $89.56 to $93.1494.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 5580274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $121.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $125, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Outperform rating on BBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 4.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 11.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for BBY stock

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.01. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -9.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.20 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.36, while it was recorded at 96.22 for the last single week of trading, and 108.68 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.79 and a Gross Margin at +22.32. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 64.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.42.

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 7.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

There are presently around $17,576 million, or 84.60% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,705,867, which is approximately -1.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,872,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.12 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly 0.897% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 9,880,828 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 20,118,273 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 152,269,201 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,268,302 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,237,246 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 2,823,688 shares during the same period.