Bernstein slashes price target on Unilever PLC [UL] – find out why.

Unilever PLC [NYSE: UL] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $46.26 at the close of the session, up 0.02%. The company report on March 18, 2022 that Unilever PLC Announced That It Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Unilever PLC announced that on March 9, 2022, it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. A copy of this Annual Report on Form 20-F is available to download on its website at http://www.unilever.com/investorrelations or www.unilever.com. Copies of the Annual Report on Form 20-F are available, free of charge, upon request to Unilever PLC, Investor Relations Department, 100 Victoria Embankment, London EC4Y 0DY, United Kingdom.

Unilever PLC stock is now -14.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UL Stock saw the intraday high of $46.72 and lowest of $46.255 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.81, which means current price is +7.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, UL reached a trading volume of 4663266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unilever PLC [UL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UL shares is $62.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Unilever PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Unilever PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unilever PLC is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for UL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.98.

How has UL stock performed recently?

Unilever PLC [UL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.40. With this latest performance, UL shares dropped by -5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Unilever PLC [UL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.74, while it was recorded at 45.44 for the last single week of trading, and 53.42 for the last 200 days.

Unilever PLC [UL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unilever PLC [UL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.37 and a Gross Margin at +42.30. Unilever PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.53.

Return on Total Capital for UL is now 20.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Unilever PLC [UL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 173.45. Additionally, UL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.Unilever PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Unilever PLC [UL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unilever PLC go to 6.90%.

Insider trade positions for Unilever PLC [UL]

There are presently around $11,421 million, or 10.00% of UL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,313,831, which is approximately -7.904% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 14,847,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.69 million in UL stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $464.37 million in UL stock with ownership of nearly -6.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unilever PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in Unilever PLC [NYSE:UL] by around 25,680,451 shares. Additionally, 497 investors decreased positions by around 18,516,257 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 202,752,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,948,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UL stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,865,437 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 997,016 shares during the same period.