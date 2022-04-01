BARK Inc. [BARK] is -12.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BARK Inc. [NYSE: BARK] traded at a low on 03/31/22, posting a -9.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.70. The company report on March 16, 2022 that BARK Announces Participation in the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Virtual Forum.

BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel brand for dogs and their people with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity eCommerce Sustainable Advantage Virtual Forum on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 1:30 pm Eastern Time. Chief Executive Officer, Matt Meeker, will participate in the fireside chat.

The audio portion of the fireside chat will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at investors.bark.co. An online archive will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3118234 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BARK Inc. stands at 7.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.82%.

The market cap for BARK stock reached $642.28 million, with 172.55 million shares outstanding and 121.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, BARK reached a trading volume of 3118234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BARK Inc. [BARK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BARK shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BARK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BARK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for BARK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BARK Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

How has BARK stock performed recently?

BARK Inc. [BARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.54. With this latest performance, BARK shares gained by 23.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.14 for BARK Inc. [BARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 4.06 for the last single week of trading, and 6.09 for the last 200 days.

BARK Inc. [BARK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BARK Inc. [BARK] managed to generate an average of -$47,880 per employee.BARK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Insider trade positions for BARK Inc. [BARK]

There are presently around $282 million, or 61.10% of BARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BARK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,815,182, which is approximately 22.997% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT VII, L.L.C., holding 14,385,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.98 million in BARK stocks shares; and FOUNDERS CIRCLE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $32.57 million in BARK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BARK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in BARK Inc. [NYSE:BARK] by around 30,685,301 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 3,986,942 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,172,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,845,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BARK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,297,097 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,048,500 shares during the same period.