Barclays slashes price target on Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] – find out why.

Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE: VGR] surged by $1.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $12.50 during the day while it closed the day at $12.04. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Vector Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE: VGR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.20 per share. The quarterly cash dividend will be payable on March 30, 2022 to holders of record as of March 22, 2022.

Vector Group is a holding company for Liggett Group LLC, Vector Tobacco LLC and New Valley LLC. Additional information concerning the company is available on the Company’s website, www.VectorGroupLtd.com.

Vector Group Ltd. stock has also gained 14.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VGR stock has inclined by 6.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.26% and gained 4.88% year-on date.

The market cap for VGR stock reached $1.80 billion, with 152.40 million shares outstanding and 129.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 921.35K shares, VGR reached a trading volume of 4041865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VGR shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Vector Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $13 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Vector Group Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VGR stock. On September 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VGR shares from 15 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vector Group Ltd. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for VGR in the course of the last twelve months was 16.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

VGR stock trade performance evaluation

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.45. With this latest performance, VGR shares gained by 1.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.85 for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.06, while it was recorded at 10.97 for the last single week of trading, and 13.31 for the last 200 days.

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.69 and a Gross Margin at +36.96. Vector Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.57.

Vector Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vector Group Ltd. [VGR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vector Group Ltd. go to 8.00%.

Vector Group Ltd. [VGR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,019 million, or 63.30% of VGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,488,132, which is approximately 0.159% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,466,494 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.54 million in VGR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $111.49 million in VGR stock with ownership of nearly -9.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vector Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Vector Group Ltd. [NYSE:VGR] by around 6,413,871 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 7,352,833 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 82,391,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,158,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGR stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,122,498 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,558,406 shares during the same period.