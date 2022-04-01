Barclays lifts Dominion Energy Inc. [D] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] traded at a low on 03/31/22, posting a -0.54 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $84.97. The company report on March 16, 2022 that Significant Expansion of Solar and Energy Storage Approved for Dominion Energy Virginia Customers.

New projects total nearly 1,000 megawatts, enough to power about 250,000 homes.

Projects will support 4,200 jobs and $880 million in economic activity.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3596755 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dominion Energy Inc. stands at 1.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.12%.

The market cap for D stock reached $67.50 billion, with 809.90 million shares outstanding and 808.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, D reached a trading volume of 3596755 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dominion Energy Inc. [D]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $86.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $81 to $98, while UBS kept a Buy rating on D stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

How has D stock performed recently?

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 6.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.87 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.60, while it was recorded at 84.70 for the last single week of trading, and 77.12 for the last 200 days.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 6.37%.

Insider trade positions for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]

There are presently around $47,943 million, or 69.90% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,775,679, which is approximately 0.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,640,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.75 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.65 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 1.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 711 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 31,636,085 shares. Additionally, 643 investors decreased positions by around 20,633,510 shares, while 204 investors held positions by with 508,923,813 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,193,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 183 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,598,539 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 4,088,761 shares during the same period.