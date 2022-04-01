Amyris Inc. [AMRS] is -19.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ: AMRS] loss -2.02% or -0.09 points to close at $4.36 with a heavy trading volume of 4423905 shares. The company report on March 29, 2022 that VegTech™ Invest Launches the VegTech™ Plant-based Innovation & Alternative Proteins Index.

It opened the trading session at $4.43, the shares rose to $4.47 and dropped to $4.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMRS points out that the company has recorded -68.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.45% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.66M shares, AMRS reached to a volume of 4423905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amyris Inc. [AMRS]:

Cowen have made an estimate for Amyris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Amyris Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMRS stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMRS shares from 11 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amyris Inc. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for AMRS stock

Amyris Inc. [AMRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, AMRS shares dropped by -14.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for Amyris Inc. [AMRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.39, while it was recorded at 4.38 for the last single week of trading, and 9.78 for the last 200 days.

Amyris Inc. [AMRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amyris Inc. [AMRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -48.31 and a Gross Margin at +51.77. Amyris Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -679.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.95.

Amyris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amyris Inc. [AMRS]

There are presently around $637 million, or 49.40% of AMRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMRS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,091,779, which is approximately -12.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,315,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.05 million in AMRS stocks shares; and VIVO CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $51.81 million in AMRS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amyris Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in Amyris Inc. [NASDAQ:AMRS] by around 39,734,842 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 15,692,530 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 87,771,452 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,198,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMRS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,789,068 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 9,225,500 shares during the same period.